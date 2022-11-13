Soccer fever descends on Edmonton ahead of World Cup

Many soccer fans in Edmonton are looking forward to seeing Team Canada compete at the world's biggest soccer tournament.

Soccer fever is taking over the city as the World Cup begins next week, with Team Canada's first group match on Nov. 23

While many in the city will watch from home or a pub, one Edmontonian is going all in to see the matches in person.

Larry Zima is going to 25 matches, including all three of Canada's group-stage games and some of the round of 16.

"I'm supposed to come back after the round of 16, but I may be sick if we make it," Zima said. "Quarter-final, semi-final, what's a couple more weeks?"

"Being a Canada soccer fan for a long time, I got caught up when Phonzie scored the game goal against Panama you could just feel the vibe," he added.

He estimates the trip will cost him more than $20,000.

Larry Zima is excited to be going to 25 matches at the World Cup in Qatar (CTV News Edmonton/Joe Scarpelli).

"It's not cheap," Zima said with a laugh. "It's coming out of my kids' inheritance."

While Zima followed the Canada squad to Costa Rica and Toronto on their road to the World Cup, he has never been to a world cup.

"When they come out against Belgium, I'm sure I'll have a tear rolling down my eyes," Zima said. "I'm just pumped. It is going to be something that I will remember forever."

"I can't miss it. Thirty-six years, you gotta be part of that."

Ten year olds Nedal Elzin and Sidiki Kebe, who play with the Edmonton South West Sting, said they could not wait to see Alphonso Davies take to the pitch during the tournament.

"He's really fast," Elzin told CTV News Edmonton.

Ten year olds Nedal Elzin and Sidiki Kebe (CTV News Edmonton/Joe Scarpelli).

"Soccer is my favourite," Kebe added. "I like watching players do their thing… (Davies is) really talented and just inspiring."

Eurosport Soccer Stores says it has had a difficult time keeping Team Canada merchandise, including jerseys, scarves, hats and gear, in stock.

"We've seen a lot of people get excited," said Christina Bruni, an employee. "It's been quite intense in here."

The stores have been sold out of Team Canada gear since the team played in Edmonton, with some people even putting their names on jersey waitlists for six to seven months.

Their last shipment before the World Cup arrived last week, with Bruni recommending people who have been waiting for a jersey to get theirs now.

"A lot of Davies (jerseys) go first," she said. "Of course, some people want other players on it, which of course, we can do, but a lot of Davies have been going."

Official kit for other countries is also in stock right now, Bruni said, but that's not expected for long.

"We are really excited for the World Cup," she added.