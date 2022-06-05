Soccer referee has final game on same field he first refed on in 1987

Dave Gantar, an internationally renowned soccer referee, was able to close out his career on the same field he began it on in 1987.

At 12 years old on the pitch at John Barnett School in Edmonton, Gantar began refereeing for “slurpee money.”

“To come full circle, to start here and then end here is such a good feeling and… this was a thanks to the game, is what I would say for all the years its been good to me and it’s my chance to give back a little,” said Gantar. “You can see the kids happy and loving to run around and that’s what the game’s all about.”

On Saturday, he even wore the same shirt he wore on that field 35 years ago.

“I think it’s stretched a bit over time,” laughed Gantar.

At age 23, he began refereeing professional soccer games and has been doing so for the past 24 years. In 2011 he acquired his FIFA badge, which he called “an amazing honour.”

His most memorable game was between Colombia and Brazil. It was an exhibition match in Miami in front of 90,000 people and the first time those teams played against each other after the 2014 World Cup where Brazil beat Colombia in the quarter finals.

His advice for anyone looking to become a referee is to just persevere.

“Like everything in life there’s ups and downs and if you can push through and find ways to learn from the situations, those downs, we all have bad games as referees, we blow calls, it happened, but the referees are the hardest on themselves more so than anybody else,” said Gantar.

“Persevere and it’s amazing what happens when you put in the work and the time, doors open up for you.”

Gantar now plans to focus on the construction company in Edmonton that he owns with his brother.

“I’m still fit, my bosses still wanted me to stay in MLS and Canada Soccer, I could have stayed on in multiple places and been active, but from a family standpoint, for so many different reasons, it was time,” said Gantar.