Social gathering turns violent, man stabbed: police
Published Saturday, December 14, 2019 8:02PM MST
Police say a social gathering ended in one man being stabbed at a home near 118 Avenue and 61 Street on Dec. 14, 2019.
EDMONTON -- A man who was stabbed during a fight at his house is said to be in stable condition Saturday night.
The man was stabbed when a dispute broke out between a group hanging out at a home near 118 Avenue and 61 Street earlier in the day, police said.
He was treated and taken to hospital with serious injuries, and is now in a stable condition.
Police said people fled the scene of the fight. Officers are investigating.