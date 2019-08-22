An Edmonton-based sock company has taken steps to compensate a European artist after her art was used without her permission.

Good Luck Sock says an internal error led to production of the sock using artist Chervelle Fryer’s work.

Fryer says she was contacted by Good Luck Sock last April about licensing an existing piece of her artwork for use on their socks.

The art depicts a number of animals illustrated on a leafy background.

Jelly, the company that represents Fryer, turned down the offer.

“The compensation offered just wasn’t on the right level,” said Nicki Field, Head of Illustration at Jelly.

“From a brand positioning point of view, it just didn’t feel like the right fit.”

More than a year later, Field says they found out Good Luck Sock had used the design anyway.

“Chervelle was made aware in the last couple of weeks that they’d gone ahead regardless, and the design was available for sale.”

According to screenshots posted by Fryer, the socks with her artwork were for sale on Good Luck Sock’s website and on Amazon.ca.

“As agents we have dealt with our fair share of cease and desists, it happens a lot," Field said. "The thing that’s particularly unique about this case is that sometimes it happens unknowingly, or there’s an ignorance to the process, or other people’s intellectual property, but this is something that was reached out to us and we quite definitely declined it.”

Field says Jelly issued a cease and desist order. Good Luck Sock didn’t initially respond, so Fryer took to social media to share her story.

I really dislike airing dirty laundry, but I think it's something I believe needs to be addressed. On the 19th Apr 2018, @GoodLuckSock requested to purchase a license to use my Forest Clutter illustration to be printed on their socks. Both I and Jelly declined the offer. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/Wlcu2DLQDf — Chervelle �� (@chervellefryer) August 12, 2019

I found out last week that @GoodLuckSock decided to go ahead without a license to print the design and sell it on their Amazon page and Canadian site a day after having the license rejected. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/3kY9NuqcIg — Chervelle �� (@chervellefryer) August 12, 2019

“The response on social has been fantastic,” Field said. “This is something that happens time and time again to artists everywhere, and there’s a big community of artists out there that look out for each other.”

Yuri Gerchikov, one of the owners of Good Luck Sock, called the ordeal a case of internal miscommunication. He said Field's design was incorrectly marked as approved and went into production. When the company was notified of the error, Good Luck Sock immediately stopped selling the designs.

Product that was already sold included wholesale customers, meaning stores that would have already received the socks. The company says any images that still appear online are old or linked to social media posts.

"After discussing compensation with the artist we decided to pay the artist 100 per cent of the revenue that we received from all sales of this design across all channels and not sell any more of that design," Gerchikov said in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "We are waiting for Jelly London, that is representing the artist, to confirm if they will accept all proceeds from sales."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Fryer for confirmation.

Correction: An earlier version of this article reported that Good Luck Sock had not responded to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment. In fact, the company provided a response Wednesday afternoon that went unseen by CTV News Edmonton until Thursday. The article has been updated to include the statement. We regret the error.