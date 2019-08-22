Trouble may be afoot for an Edmonton-based sock company after a European artist says the company used her art without permission.

Artist Chervelle Fryer says she was contacted by Good Luck Sock last April about licensing an existing piece of her artwork for use on their socks.

The art depicts a number of animals illustrated on a leafy background.

Jelly, the company that represents Fryer, turned down the offer.

“The compensation offered just wasn’t on the right level,” said Nicki Field, Head of Illustration at Jelly.

“From a brand positioning point of view, it just didn’t feel like the right fit.”

More than a year later, Field says they found out Good Luck Sock had used the design anyway.

“Chervelle was made aware in the last couple of weeks that they’d gone ahead regardless, and the design was available for sale.”

According to screenshots posted by Fryer, the socks with her artwork were for sale on Good Luck Sock’s website and on Amazon.ca.

“As agents we have dealt with our fair share of cease and desists, it happens a lot," Field said. "The thing that’s particularly unique about this case is that sometimes it happens unknowingly, or there’s an ignorance to the process, or other people’s intellectual property, but this is something that was reached out to us and we quite definitely declined it.”

Field says Jelly issued a cease and desist order. Good Luck Sock didn’t initially respond, so Fryer took to social media to share her story.

I really dislike airing dirty laundry, but I think it's something I believe needs to be addressed. On the 19th Apr 2018, @GoodLuckSock requested to purchase a license to use my Forest Clutter illustration to be printed on their socks. Both I and Jelly declined the offer. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/Wlcu2DLQDf — Chervelle �� (@chervellefryer) August 12, 2019

I found out last week that @GoodLuckSock decided to go ahead without a license to print the design and sell it on their Amazon page and Canadian site a day after having the license rejected. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/3kY9NuqcIg — Chervelle �� (@chervellefryer) August 12, 2019

“The response on social has been fantastic,” Field said. “This is something that happens time and time again to artists everywhere, and there’s a big community of artists out there that look out for each other.”

The sock design has since been removed from the Good Luck Sock inventory, but Field says the fight isn’t over.

“We have subsequently heard from Good Luck Sock, and we’re talking about further action.”

CTV News has reached out to Good Luck Sock for comment.