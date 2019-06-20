Edmonton and area is finally starting to dry up after a two-day soaking that drenched most of central and north-central Alberta.

CTV Edmonton’s network of weather stations recorded roughly 30 to 60 millimetres of rain starting late Tuesday night and ending midday Thursday.

Here’s a look at the unofficial rainfall totals (in mm) for other parts of the province from Environment and Climate Change Canada (as of Noon Thursday):

Tomahawk: 75

Evansburg: 53

Vegreville: 39

Jasper: 38

Lacombe: 37

Smoky Lake: 35

Mundare: 35

Nordegg: 34

Barrhead: 32

Edson: 31

Two Hills: 30

Rocky Mountain House: 27

Vermilion: 23