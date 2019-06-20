Soggy end to Spring – Here’s how much rain has fallen
CTV weather stations, total rainfall.
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:55PM MDT
Edmonton and area is finally starting to dry up after a two-day soaking that drenched most of central and north-central Alberta.
CTV Edmonton’s network of weather stations recorded roughly 30 to 60 millimetres of rain starting late Tuesday night and ending midday Thursday.
Here’s a look at the unofficial rainfall totals (in mm) for other parts of the province from Environment and Climate Change Canada (as of Noon Thursday):
Tomahawk: 75
Evansburg: 53
Vegreville: 39
Jasper: 38
Lacombe: 37
Smoky Lake: 35
Mundare: 35
Nordegg: 34
Barrhead: 32
Edson: 31
Two Hills: 30
Rocky Mountain House: 27
Vermilion: 23