Edmonton and area is finally starting to dry up after a two-day soaking that drenched most of central and north-central Alberta.

 CTV Edmonton’s network of weather stations recorded roughly 30 to 60 millimetres of rain starting late Tuesday night and ending midday Thursday.

Here’s a look at the unofficial rainfall totals (in mm) for other parts of the province from Environment and Climate Change Canada (as of Noon Thursday):

Tomahawk:  75

Evansburg:  53

Vegreville:  39

Jasper:  38

Lacombe:  37

Smoky Lake:  35

Mundare:  35

Nordegg:  34

Barrhead:  32

Edson:  31

Two Hills:  30

Rocky Mountain House:  27

Vermilion:  23