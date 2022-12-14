Sohi motion cuts nearly $70M from Edmonton budget but adds $91M in new spending
Edmontonians are staring down a five per cent tax increase from city hall, and it could get even higher.
On Tuesday night, council continued to spend more than save, despite passing Mayor Amarjeet Sohi's multipart motion that included nearly $70 million in cuts.
The result will be less money for planning the LRT expansion to the northwest and a hiring freeze for vacant city positions.
"It will look at streamlining the management, it will look at layers of accountability within the organization, it will look at consultant fees," Sohi explained.
But the same motion also included $91 million in new spending, including money to staff affordable housing support, respond to homeless camps and improve snow clearing.
"Invest in services that increase affordability overall for the community and for households," Sohi urged.
With the mayor’s motion passed, the projected tax increase has gone up, to more than five per cent per year in the next two years and up over four percent per year from 2025 on.
Coun. Erin Rutherford is frustrated by all the spending and some of her colleagues who are supporting it.
"Yeah, we have an increase. I don't think there’s any way of avoiding an increase, but not to this level," the Ward Anirniq representative said.
"I’m seeing a lot of the councillors that often talk about fiscal responsibility being the ones that are not moving any reductions and approving a lot of the increases."
Another cost that will go up for Edmontonians is parking downtown, with roughly 90 E-park spaces getting more expensive.
Drivers will also have to pay to park in the evenings and on Sundays, in a move expected to generate an extra $2 million a year for the city.
"By no means is this a drastic change, but it is, I think, a prudent way to make sure we’re managing our parking resources in the most efficient way possible," said Coun. Ashley Salvador.
"The things that have been put on the table as increases and additions, I do think are absolutely worthwhile, and are going to contribute to a better city overall."
Council is expected to approve a final increase on Friday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
BREAKING | Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Liberals want to expand Parliament Hill after post-convoy security report
Liberal MPs on a House of Commons committee that studied parliamentary security after the 'Freedom Convoy' say Parliament Hill should expand to include nearby streets.
Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a unique perspective of the universe, including never-before-seen galaxies that glitter like diamonds in the cosmos.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Health Canada recalls pacifier brand due to choking hazard
Health Canada posted a recall for a line of pacifiers on Wednesday due to fears that they could pose a choking hazard for infants.
Be wary of post-party feelings: Anxiety a proven symptom of alcohol consumption
Studies show a direct correlation between alcohol consumption and mental health struggles such as feelings of anxiety and depression.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith aiming to clarify First Nations comparison some label 'disgusting'
Some Albertans are accusing the premier and one of her ministers of being racially insensitive after separate comments this week.
-
Canadian Blood Services need donors as demand rises over holidays
Canadian Blood Services is looking to fill hundreds of donation appointments between now and the end of December as the need for blood goes up over the holidays.
-
Calgary councillor wants to clamp down on catalytic converter thefts
Peter Demong, councillor for Calgary's Ward 14, says there have been 2,968 catalytic converters reported stolen between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
Regina
-
$98.1M Regina police budget approved for 2023 by city council
The Regina Police Service (RPS) requested increased budgets for both 2023 and 2024 during deliberations on Wednesday – with an operating budget of more than $98 million approved in 2023.
-
Fire at tent community renews calls on government to take action on homelessness
A group of homeless people are salvaging their belongings after a fire tore through a tent community in the heritage neighbourhood. All the residents escaped Tuesday night’s blaze unharmed but the incident has renewed calls on government to take action on homelessness.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a 'prop' for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
N.B. won’t share circumstances, recommendations from multiple ER waiting room deaths
New Brunswick’s two health authorities won’t share information about the frequency or circumstances of waiting room deaths happening within provincial emergency departments.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Halton school board to continue classes Thursday despite receiving 'hate-filled,' threatening letter
A school board west of the city says classes will go ahead Thursday despite receiving what it describes as a 'hate-filled' message that 'threatened to extend safety threats' further.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
'This is not normal': Advocate calling for safer Montreal roads after girl, 7, killed in hit-and-run
Among the questions swirling around the tragic hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old girl, the biggest and most difficult one being asked is how.
Ottawa
-
Keep Wellington Street closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill, committee recommends
Wellington Street should remain permanently closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration last winter, a House of Commons committee recommends.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Months after May derecho, but still not back home: One family's story
Stephane Wolfe’s family of six is living in a temporary property after their home and barn in Clarence-Rockland was destroyed from the disastrous storm in May.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
What happens if it’s a snow day tomorrow?
Snow days are a rite of passage for kids living in southwestern Ontario, and the two words can make or break a day’s plans after a heavy snowfall.
-
Preparations underway ahead of Thursday’s winter storm
On Wednesday the roads were void of snow and dry, but Thursday will likely be a different story.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
-
Staff working to get North Bay ski hill ready
Snowmaking continues at Laurentian Ski Hill in North Bay to get the slopes ready for the year. And with a winter storm coming, the people running the facility are encouraged about the new season.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police dog bites kid at school
Winnipeg police are investigating after a police dog bit a student during a school presentation on Wednesday.
-
Southern Manitoba parents call for 'sexually explicit' children's books to be removed from libraries
A group of parents is calling on municipalities to get what they call 'sexually explicit' children's books out of southern Manitoba libraries, or else cut the libraries' funding.
-
First Nations leaders form committee to do feasibility study of Winnipeg landfill search
First Nations leaders are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to initiate and conduct a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
-
North Vancouver stabbing victim identified, murder charge laid
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in a North Vancouver apartment Tuesday, with authorities saying the suspect is the victim's nephew.
-
Police identify man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood Tuesday night
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury finds escaped inmate guilty of the first-degree murder of a B.C. man
The British Columbia Supreme Court jury in the trial of an escaped inmate accused of first-degree murder has found James Lee Busch guilty in the death of a Vancouver Island man.
-
Caught on cam: Raven flies in front of B.C. couple's car for 45 minutes
A Quadra Island, B.C., couple has just lived through a unique experience – a rare event they are sharing with the public through a 23-minute video.
-
BC Hydro able to meet demand despite low inflows at some facilities
British Columbia's unusually dry fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.