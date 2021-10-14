Sohi now clear favourite to become next Edmonton mayor: Leger poll

EDMONTON -

Amarjeet Sohi has a big lead in the race to become Edmonton’s next mayor, according to a new poll by Leger.

Sohi leads the pack with 34 per cent, holding more than double the support of his closest competitor, the survey conducted for Postmedia said.

“(Sohi) has planted his flag in the ground as being a progressive politician and a centre-left politician. And his main competitors are on the right or centre-right and that’s why he’s the beneficiary,” political analyst John Brennan told CTV News Edmonton.

Mike Nickel is polling second with 16 per cent and Kim Krushell is third with 12 per cent.

Former councillor Michael Oshry came in at six per cent and Cheryll Watson is at five per cent, Leger believes.

Twenty per cent of respondents said they were still undecided.

The poll is the latest in a series that show Sohi ahead, but this latest data suggests a wider lead than the others did.

“This is a close race, and I hope that Edmontonians choose progressive and collaborative leadership,” Sohi tweeted Thursday.

Nickel responded to the poll with a tweet that called it “lame,” and he criticized the company’s methodology.

A total of 503 Edmontonians were polled from Oct. 8 and 11. Since this is a non-random internet survey, the margin of error was not reported.

The election is Monday, Oct. 18.