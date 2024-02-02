Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
City hall has been closed since a shooting in the building on Jan. 23.
"This building is the heart of city governance and I feel good to be back," Sohi wrote in the release. "I am pleased that we are making decisions in virtual council meetings, and continuing the work of governance."
A man with a long gun fired multiple shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the second floor, causing a small fire.
No one was injured.
The building has been closed since the shooting while repair work was completed and officials reviewed security protocols.
"City staff who work in the building are being given the opportunity to return to their work stations if they feel comfortable doing so," the news release said.
"The city is taking a voluntary, phased and flexible approach to support staff."
Council meetings have been cancelled since the shooting, but earlier this week city manager Andre Corbould said they are scheduled to resume on Monday with staff attending virtually if needed.
City hall as well as the city hall parkade will remain closed to the public while security reviews are completed.
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, is facing six charges in connection with the shooting, including arson and firearms offences.
A bail hearing for Sarvar on Jan. 25 was put over while lawyers figured out who would represent him.
In court on Friday the matter of Sarvar's bail was put over until Feb. 16.
He will remain in custody in the meantime.
Sarvar did not appear at Friday's hearing, which only lasted a few minutes.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
U.S. hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack
The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died. He was 76.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Warm weather melts the best-laid plans of winter festival planners
The spring-like weather has been great for dog owners, but unfortunately, it's taking a toll on a few winter events, even in the mountains.
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
Mysterious robocall survey polling Albertans on parental consent for abortions
A mysterious phone survey is making the rounds in Alberta, asking residents if minors should need parental consent to get an abortion – but it’s not clear who initiated the campaign.
Saskatoon
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
-
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
Regina
-
Students stage walkout in support of Sask. teachers amid stalled contract talks
A large group of students marched on the legislative building in Regina on Friday in support of teachers.
-
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
-
City bus hits traffic light in Regina, minor injuries: Police
Crews are responding to a collision near the University of Regina after a city bus hit a traffic light.
Atlantic
-
Snowstorm could bring deep snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
-
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
-
N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: 'If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life'
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Toronto
-
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
-
W5
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
-
Video shows water being pumped into new stretch of river that will reshape Toronto's waterfront
Aerial footage is giving a glimpse into the reshaping of Toronto's waterfront as the city begins pumping water to flood the new mouth of the Don River.
Montreal
-
Remaining FAE members accept agreement with Quebec
Members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska, the last union affiliated to the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) to vote on the agreement in principle reached over the holiday season with the government on the renewal of collective agreements, have accepted the deal by 50.58 per cent.
-
Montreal police seek missing 14-year-old boy with autism
Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy with autism who has been missing since late Friday afternoon.
-
Police investigating homicide in Montreal North
Police are investigating after a man was killed in Montreal North Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Tenants won renoviction dispute prior to Sandy Hill fire
Two tenants of a Sandy Hill townhome have lost most of what they own after escaping a fire in Sandy Hill early Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Police issue warning over high-risk 'violent' offender living in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of a violent offender who poses a risk to the community, particularly women, currently living in Centretown.
-
Canada's best chefs compete at 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa
The Canadian Culinary Championship has returned to the Shaw Centre, seeing 10 of the country’s best chefs facing off in a battle for glory.
Kitchener
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
-
‘Very tough to see’: Cambridge, Ont. man leads delegation including MPs on trip to Middle East
A handful of Members of Parliament are back on Canadian soil after a trip to the Middle East, where they got a firsthand look at how people in the region are living.
-
‘It’s a wonderful feeling’: Memorial to fallen soldiers finds new home in Breslau
A large tribute to Canada’s military has found a new home in Breslau.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.
-
Canada Line service partially restored at Vancouver stations after 'mechanical issue'
Canada Line trains were "single-tracking" between King Edward and Waterfront stations during rush hour Friday evening after an earlier "mechanical issue" shut down most of the stations in the City of Vancouver.
-
B.C. nurse suspended over 'inappropriate' sexual relationship with vulnerable client
A nurse who had an "inappropriate" sexual relationship with a vulnerable client has had their registration suspended for one year, according to a public notice.
Vancouver Island
-
Both Vancouver and Victoria saw their warmest Feb. 1 on record Thursday
The rain and flood advisories have mostly been rescinded and more seasonal temperatures are in the forecast, but this week's atmospheric rivers left another day of record-high temperatures in their wake.
-
B.C.'s chief coroner gives government C- on handling of toxic drug crisis
Lisa Lapointe is down to her last few days as B.C.'s chief coroner, a role she’s held for 13 years, dealing with thousands of deaths in the province.
-
B.C. senior credits list-making for adventurous life of motorcycles, orangutans and sailing cats
For as long as she can recall, Sharon Stevens-Smith has been compelled to make lists.