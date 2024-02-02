Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.

City hall has been closed since a shooting in the building on Jan. 23.

"This building is the heart of city governance and I feel good to be back," Sohi wrote in the release. "I am pleased that we are making decisions in virtual council meetings, and continuing the work of governance."

A man with a long gun fired multiple shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the second floor, causing a small fire.

No one was injured.

The building has been closed since the shooting while repair work was completed and officials reviewed security protocols.

"City staff who work in the building are being given the opportunity to return to their work stations if they feel comfortable doing so," the news release said.

"The city is taking a voluntary, phased and flexible approach to support staff."

Council meetings have been cancelled since the shooting, but earlier this week city manager Andre Corbould said they are scheduled to resume on Monday with staff attending virtually if needed.

City hall as well as the city hall parkade will remain closed to the public while security reviews are completed.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, is facing six charges in connection with the shooting, including arson and firearms offences.

A bail hearing for Sarvar on Jan. 25 was put over while lawyers figured out who would represent him.

In court on Friday the matter of Sarvar's bail was put over until Feb. 16.

He will remain in custody in the meantime.

Sarvar did not appear at Friday's hearing, which only lasted a few minutes.