Sohi to seek 'proper support' to deal with addictions, homelessness during meeting with premier

Edmonton's mayor is feeling optimistic ahead of his first sit-down meeting with Premier Danielle Smith, saying he has the arguments and data to support a funding request to deal with societal issues like houselessness and addictions.

On Tuesday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will have his first official meeting with the premier since she was selected as the United Conservative Party's leader in October.

In an interview with CTV News Edmonton, he outlined his priorities for the conversation: homelessness, mental health and addiction, as well as their impact on the community and businesses in the downtown area.

"The lack of investment in those areas is having a huge impact," Sohi said. "There's a huge human impact and a huge business impact."

In the meeting, Sohi said he will present Smith with "very strong data" showing that Edmonton has not received its "fair share of support" from this provincial government and previous ones.

"These are historical inequities when it comes to social supports for Edmonton's most vulnerable population," Sohi added.

The mayor said not only does Edmonton serve as a hub for social support for the capital region but also for northern Alberta and the territories. That should come with more funding, he added.

"A lot of people come to Edmonton to access services and programs and they stay here," Sohi said. "They become a part of Edmonton and we absolutely celebrate that.

"But at the same time, we need proper support to tackle the societal issues holding our economic potential and our community's well-being back."

Prior to the release of the province's latest budget, Sohi outlined roughly $2 billion in asks, including money for affordable housing, hydrogen buses and $185 million for Commonwealth Stadium upgrades.

While most of those requests were not funded, Sohi said he was pleased to see money for infrastructure projects in the Edmonton region and a $125-million investment for MacEwan University's School of Business.

"But I still worry the Government of Alberta is not fully grasping the challenges that we are facing when it comes to homelessness, mental health illness and the addictions crisis," Sohi told CTV News Edmonton.

