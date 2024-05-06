Soil-less greenhouse growing lettuce, opportunity on Montana First Nation

You wouldn't think the nondescript industrial buildings on Montana First Nation are home to anything unusual. But inside, a complex, modern farming operation is underway using "hydroponic" technology.

"Hydroponics is the production of vegetables without soil," says Jordan Gerein, manager of the Greenhouse. "It uses water (to) replace the soil, and nutrients are in the water. The plants are taking nutrients through the root system (from) the water."

The plants sit in Styrofoam "growing rafts" that hold the plants in place while they float on the water. The process uses 90 per cent less water than traditional farming, and eliminates the use of pesticides.

Gerein says the greenhouse can produce 3,000 heads of lettuce per week.

Akamihk Fresh is the brainchild of the Montana First Nation, made possible with a grant from the provincial government. The name "Akamihk" translates to "over the river" or "over there." The initial goal was to combat food security on the nation, but has since expanded into the retail sector.

The greenhouse supplies a number of Alberta grocery stores and restaurants in St. Albert, Leduc, Ponoka and Red Deer. Jesse Currie, operations manager for Montana First Nation, says there's a real sense of pride when nation members see the "Akamihk" packaging in stores.

Basil from the Greenhouse on Montana First Nation.

"They see a product that their nation has produced… being sold in the open market," Currie says. "It's a feeling that hasn't been experienced on the nation. So it's wonderful."

But most of the crop isn't destined for store shelves as 100 pounds of lettuce and herbs per week go to the Maskwacis Education School Commission. There, the leafy greens are used within the school system to create breakfasts and lunches for over 2,500 students on a weekly basis.

"They make salads, they put basil on pizzas, and they make various homemade recipes to feed the students."

In addition to providing healthy meals for the nation and neighbouring communities, the greenhouse is also creating new opportunities for nation members.

"It brought me back," Currie says. "I saw a way I could contribute back to the Nation that helped me so much over the years. Help develop people so they can get the same opportunities that I got when I was younger. I love working with the youth, I love working with my fellow members out here, and seeing them grow and advance. It's opportunity, moments from your door, that was just never there (before)."

Gerein says the greenhouse is in negotiations with a number of Edmonton-area grocers to expand their retail footprint.

"We plan to have our lettuce on the dinner plates of hundreds or thousands of Albertans," he says. "We plan to supply 20-30 grocery stores between Edmonton and Calgary. (We want) people talking about how good our lettuce is, and then telling their friends and family to continue to support us."

To accomplish this, a new 15,000-square-foot facility is being built next door to the existing greenhouse. That will allow Akamihk to grow between 5,000 and 6,000 heads of lettuce per week, and hire more staff.

Creating those jobs is the reason Currie decided to come back home after leaving to pursue hockey and school.

"Growing up out here was a wonderful experience because (if the community) saw you trying to achieve something, they wanted to do everything they could to help and further that for you. They were always there for me, making sure the barriers weren't there. I see (this) as the same thing continuing. For me, I wouldn't be where I am in my life without the Nation. So now, I get to give that back."