Solar flare could cause strong northern lights in Alberta on Monday

Northern lights could be visible within Alberta's largest cities Monday night and early Tuesday morning, says a group of photographers passionate about chasing the phenomenon.

According to the club Alberta Aurora Chasers, a strong solar flare on Saturday coincided with some of the sun's corona being sent toward earth, which is now due to arrive.

If it interacts with earth "favourably," strong northern lights could be visible aurora across the province.

One of the group's administrators, storm and aurora photographer Chris Ratzlaff, says there is a 55-per cent probability of full sky aurora.

The group recommends viewing aurora outside of cities, where the colours will be the most vibrant. Aurora is typically strongest around midnight.

The group provides advice for photographing northern lights online.

More information can be found online from the University of Alberta, which sends alerts about aurora shows and real-time monitoring of geomagnetic activity in the capital region, and the Space Weather Prediction Centre, which provides forecasting.