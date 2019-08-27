Special Olympics Alberta kicked off their plunge season with a giant splash into Lake Summerside in south Edmonton Tuesday morning. The warm dip is meant to raise awareness for the 2020 Polar Plunge campaign with a goal to increase participation and money raised.

A select group of Special Olympic athletes, Law Enforcement Torch Run officers, and ambassadors ran through soft sand and landed in warm water, a refreshing change from jumping into an icy lake. Among the volunteers was CTV Morning Live anchor Rob Williams who will be participating in his seventh Polar Plunge.

Johnny Byrne, CEO of Special Olympics Alberta says the funds raised during the Polar Plunges are important to local Special Olympic athletes.

"We want to make over $500,000 in the five plunges across Alberta and those will go directly to support athletes with intellectual disabilities and the programs we offer in those communities."

Byrne hopes this awareness helps increase plungers from 450 to 750. Registration for the winter events open Oct. 1.