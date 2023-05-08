Some Alberta court proceedings relocated due to wildfires

The Alberta Court of Justice is making a number of changes to its schedule for the period of May 8 to 12 because of the wildfire situation in the province.

There are 72 Alberta Court of Justice locations in the province and a number of them have been impacted by the provincial state of emergency.

The court has provided a chart of potentially impacted locations.

Some court proceedings have been relocated and appearances at the new locations can be done in person or by Webex.

All trial matters that have been moved from their original location will not proceed as scheduled and will be spoken to only at the rescheduled locations.

The court is encouraging counsel and parties to monitor the Alberta Court of Justice website for further developments.