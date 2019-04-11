A number of animals were killed in a fire at a barn south of Edmonton Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded to Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM), located east of Wetaskiwin, just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a barn fully engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

An unknown number of animals died, but no humans were hurt.

The fire is under control, but not out.

FAARM is a non-profit that cares for homeless and abused animals.