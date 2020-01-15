EDMONTON -- With extreme cold weather conditions still ongoing across Alberta, a number of school divisions are continuing to cancel their bus services through Thursday.

Elk Island Public Schools cancelled its bus service, but schools will be open and classes will go as scheduled.

The Parkland School Division also said it would suspend its bus service for the fourth day in a row.

"The decision to suspend bus service does not come lightly and even though there is an expectation that no new concepts will be introduced in classrooms, teachers will have appropriate programming ready to engage students for those families that can drop off their children at school," the division said in a release.

Wolf Creek Public Schools said its schools would be closed on Thursday. "This early decision is also being made to allow parents and guardians time to make the appropriate arrangements," it said.

Aspen View Public Schools also cancelled its bus service Thursday.