Some Fort McMurray evacuation orders to lift at 2 p.m. as water levels drop
"The head (upstream end) of the ice jam on the Athabasca River at Fort McMurray. The jam was 9.5 km long at 10:04 am April 30. As the ice jam melts, the head will continue to move downstream, and shorten the ice jam. Flow is from left to right. Photo taken on the morning of April 30, 2020." (Courtesy: rivers.alberta.ca)
EDMONTON -- Damage assessment has begun in Fort McMurray and some evacuation orders will be lifted Friday afternoon as a recovery plan gets underway in the flood-ravaged region.
Five crews are assessing commercial properties first so that businesses that sell supplies and other resources can re-enter and get set up before residents.
Critical re-entry resources include government infrastructure, grocery and hardware stores, gas stations, hotel and pharmacies.
"There is a team working around the clock, seven days a week, on this multi-pillared recovery plan. They continue to assess all damage and community members will be given access to their properties as soon as it is safe to do so," an update from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo reads.
With water levels lowering in the downtown, the public will again be able to access the following areas starting 2 p.m. Friday:
- MacDonald Island;
- Downtown streets northwest of Riedel Street; and
- Downtown streets northwest of King Street, between Highway 63 and Franklin Avenue.
The areas have not had utility service full restored, and residents and businesses owners were told to be cautious of internal structure damage.
- READ MORE: Officials cautiously hopeful as ice shrinks in northern Alberta
- READ MORE: Flooding insurance is optional and may not have been available to Fort McMurray residents: experts
- READ MORE: This is how ice buildup led to severe flooding in Fort McMurray
- READ MORE: Northern Alta. flood evacuees to receive emergency cash payment
The 13,000 residents who were evacuated have been advised to register with the Red Cross and apply for emergency payments of $1,250 per adult and $500 per child from the province.
A massive ice jam on the Athabasca River that caused the flooding has now shrunk to 9.5 kilometres. At the beginning of the week, it was 25 kilometres long.
Officials say water levels fell by four metres on the Athabasca River, and by one to 1.5 metres on Clearwater River, on Thursday.
Although emergency and oilsands crews were allowed into the Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park area to begin pumping water earlier this week, several areas remain under mandatory evacuation orders:
- Riedel Street southeast to Clearwater Drive;
- Franklin Avenue southeast to Clearwater Drive;
- King Street southeast to Clearwater Drive;
- Draper;
- Waterways; and
- Longboat Landing.