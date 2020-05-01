EDMONTON -- Damage assessment has begun in Fort McMurray and some evacuation orders will be lifted Friday afternoon as a recovery plan gets underway in the flood-ravaged region.

Five crews are assessing commercial properties first so that businesses that sell supplies and other resources can re-enter and get set up before residents.

Critical re-entry resources include government infrastructure, grocery and hardware stores, gas stations, hotel and pharmacies.

"There is a team working around the clock, seven days a week, on this multi-pillared recovery plan. They continue to assess all damage and community members will be given access to their properties as soon as it is safe to do so," an update from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo reads.

With water levels lowering in the downtown, the public will again be able to access the following areas starting 2 p.m. Friday:

MacDonald Island;

Downtown streets northwest of Riedel Street; and

Downtown streets northwest of King Street, between Highway 63 and Franklin Avenue.

The areas have not had utility service full restored, and residents and businesses owners were told to be cautious of internal structure damage.

The 13,000 residents who were evacuated have been advised to register with the Red Cross and apply for emergency payments of $1,250 per adult and $500 per child from the province.

A massive ice jam on the Athabasca River that caused the flooding has now shrunk to 9.5 kilometres. At the beginning of the week, it was 25 kilometres long.

Officials say water levels fell by four metres on the Athabasca River, and by one to 1.5 metres on Clearwater River, on Thursday.

Although emergency and oilsands crews were allowed into the Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park area to begin pumping water earlier this week, several areas remain under mandatory evacuation orders: