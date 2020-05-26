EDMONTON -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg isn't surprised by Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage's view on pipeline protests.

During a podcast on May 22, Savage said the public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are a positive for the construction of the Trans Mountain Expansion project.

“Now is a great time to be building a pipeline because you can't have protests of more than 15 people,” Savage said. “Let's get it built.”

"At least we are seeing some honesty for once," Thunberg tweeted. "Unfortunately this how large parts of the world are run."

Well, at least we are seeing some honesty for once... Unfortunately this how large parts of the world are run. https://t.co/1zrYjm286t — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 26, 2020

Government House Leader Jason Nixon was asked about the comments on Tuesday.

"Albertans want pipelines built," Nixon said. "Minister Savage was not saying the Alberta government in any way would prevent someone from legally protesting. We believe that people have a democratic right to express their views within democracy but at the same time, will continue to dedicate ourselves to being able to get our product to market.”

Once complete, the TMX project will triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C. to about 890,000 barrels per day of diluted bitumen, lighter crudes and refined products.

With files from the Canadian Press.