EDMONTON -- Remote learning will likely continue for many Alberta post-secondary students this fall, but the new Norquest College president says any in-person classes will have strict guidelines.

Carolyn Campbell toured Norquest facilities on her first official day on the job. She said class sizes will be reduced for those on-campus, and attendance tracking will be in place to help with contact tracing. She says most students will continue online in the fall and those services have been improved, but some skills require in-person experience.

“You know things like learning how to put in an IV and very specific medical procedures for which the students and staff will be all suited up in their personal protective equipment - as they would be at work,” she said.

Campbell encourages all students who will be on-campus to reach out to the registrar's office with any concerns before arriving in the fall.