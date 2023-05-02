Some Leduc County residents evacuated because of a wildfire

Some residents in Leduc County have been forced from their homes because of a wildfire Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say it broke out around 1:30 p.m.

An emergency alert was issued shortly after 4 p.m.

The wildfire is burning on Range Road 24 between Township Roads 474 and 475, about 10 minutes east of Breton.

According to the alert, northwest winds are pushing the fire toward a group of homes in the area.

Residents have been told to leave immediately, and plan to be gone at least three days.

Once at a safe location, residents are asked to call 780-955-4546 to register with the county.

If you need help evacuating, call 780-955-4546.

Range Roads 24 and 25 are closed between Township Roads 474 and 475.

Thick smoke was visible over the hill when a CTV News Edmonton crew arrived on scene.

An update is expected when more information is available.