EDMONTON -- An online fundraiser has been launched to buy coffee for northern Alberta paramedics after they were told they'd no longer be given caffeinated beverages for free.

The campaign comes after an internal memo was posted on Twitter.

It appears to be from the associate executive director for Alberta Health Services EMS North Zone, notifying staff that Alberta Health Services will no longer be supplying coffee, tea or condiments at EMS facilities in that region.

The memo suggests that the North Zone is the last of Alberta's five AHS zones to stop providing caffeinated beverages to staff.

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta, the union that represents paramedics, tells CTV News Edmonton cutting out free coffee at EMS stations has been common practice in recent years.

AHS confirmed that North Zone will no longer be providing coffee or tea to EMS facilities, calling it "a decision that will ensure finite funds are dedicated to direct patient care."

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said no other AHS zones provide free coffee or tea, so the decision puts North Zone in line with the rest of the province.

"Coffee and tea brewing equipment will remain in all stations," he said. "This decision is one of many steps we have taken that help us direct healthcare dollars directly to frontline patient care."

Many Twitter users expressed concern about the move, speculating that it’s a cost-saving measure, but the memo provides no specific rationale.

By mid-day Thursday, the GoFundMe page, "A cup of coffee for Alberta’s EMS professionals," had raised nearly $900 of its $1,000 goal.