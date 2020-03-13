EDMONTON -- While many public attractions and facilities in Edmonton have closed their doors to help prevent the spread coronavirus, other Edmontonians are still heading to businesses that have capacities well over the 250 person limit.

It's business as usual at West Edmonton Mall, despite a recommendation from the province on Thursday for Albertans to avoid gatherings of 250 people or more.

Hand sanitizer has been placed at all entrances to the mall, and a spokesperson says touch points are being properly sanitized, but the mall did not respond when asked about capacity at its attractions like the water park, and what if any steps are being taken to keep attendance numbers below 250 people.

Casinos, which also have large capacities, are also open. The River Cree Casino is taking necessary precautions, sanitizing elevators, gaming machines and tables. It has put shows on hold.

Al Birkbeck came to the casino for lunch, after visiting the mall.

“I think it's kind of overblown at this point,” he said. “I realize that this virus is out there but I think as long as people take precautions.”

“I'm just not that, at this point anyway, I’m just not all that concerned. Personally.”

The recommendation to keep gatherings 'under' 250 people does not include places of worship, airports, grocery stores and shopping centres.