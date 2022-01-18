Some school bus service cancelled, but icy highway alerts over

Travel advisories for areas south and west of the capital city were cleared Tuesday morning.

Rain and snow that passed through the region on Monday left roads slick enough overnight that Alberta's emergency alert system issued alerts for Parkland County and Highway 2 as far south as Bowden.

The alerts were cleared by 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.

However, the following list of school divisions cancelled bus service for Tuesday:

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools cancelled all bus service.

Parkland School Division cancelled all bus service.

Elk Island Public Schools cancelled morning service and said it would later make a decision about afternoon routes.

Wolf Creek Public Schools told families driving conditions varied throughout the division, and as such, drivers would be making their own decision to cancel service. Drivers will contact families if a route is cancelled.

Enoch Cree Nation cancelled all bus service.

This is an inexhaustive list and will be updated as more information becomes available.

There were 190 crashes reported to Edmonton police on Monday.