EDMONTON -- The extremely cold weather in the Edmonton area has led to some school bus services being cancelled on Tuesday.

All Aspen View Public School buses are cancelled. Schools remain open.

Elk Island Public Schools has cancelled morning bus service. All schools remain open and buses are expected to run in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for much of central and northern Alberta Tuesday. The weather is expected to improve by the afternoon.