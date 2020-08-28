EDMONTON -- With less than a week to go before the 2020-21 school year begins, the Alberta Teachers' Association says not all schools have the protective equipment necessary to follow the province-mandated COVID-19 protocols.

"I’m hearing from teachers and administrators across the province that they do not have the supplies that were supposed to come to them like masks or the hand sanitizer," ATA President Jason Schilling said.

"We have been contacted by teachers specifically saying we don’t have the things we need or my building isn’t ready to be opened."

Classes are slated to start on Thursday, Sept. 3. Schilling asked Education Minister Adriana LaGrange to delay the start to the school year, which prompted her to allow each district to set its start date.

However, Edmonton Public Schools and the Edmonton Catholic School District have not delayed their start.

"Kids are coming to school. Our education minister has told us that kids must return to school," said Edmonton Public School Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks. "Could the plan be better? Absolutely. The way to make it better is to see the provincial government really strengthen the plan so it would be the best plan possible."

Students in kindergarten to Grade 3 do not have to wear masks, but children in Grades 4 to 12 must wear masks in halls and common areas, but also in the classroom if it's not possible to maintain a physical distance or two metres.

