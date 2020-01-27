EDMONTON -- The American pop-rock band known best for hits “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” and “Then the Morning Comes” is coming to Edmonton’s River Cree Resort and Casino next month.

Smash Mouth will make the Alberta stop on Feb. 15.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the release of the band’s second and arguably best known album, “Astro Lounge.”

“All Star” from the 1999 record reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The five-member band finished a world tour last year.

Tickets are being sold through TicketMaster and the River Cree Casino box office.