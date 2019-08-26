An Edmonton couple had a statue commemorating their late daughter stolen from their front yard last Wednesday.

When Florence and Don Dingwall went back to their Avonmore home in east Edmonton, their most important ornament was gone.

"It was there for 14 years, and then somebody took her," Florence said.

Their daughter, Laurie Billington, was diagnosed with cancer in 2004, and she died a few months later. She was 48.

"It was hard to take," Florence said. "No parent should lose a child."

A year later, the Dingwalls saw a statue of a girl playing the violin. It reminded them of Laurie, who used to play that instrument—although not well—when she was younger.

"Just immediately, we looked at her and associated her with that statue," Don said.

"We always called her Laurie," Florence said. "We referred to her as Laurie."

Florence liked to talk to Laurie when she was out doing yard work. The theft has brought silence, and more pain.

"When it was gone it was like losing our daughter all over again," Florence said.

The Dingwalls reported the theft to police.

"No questions asked. I don’t care who you are. Just bring it back, please," Florence said.

If you know where the statue is, call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the ashes of the Dingwall's daughter were stores in the statue. In fact, the statue contains sand.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett