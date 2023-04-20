'Something for everyone': Taste of Edmonton releases 2023 musical lineup

Vendors at the Taste of Edmonton in Churchill Square. (File) Vendors at the Taste of Edmonton in Churchill Square. (File)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island