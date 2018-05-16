It was like a dramatic scene from a James Bond movie, for those who witnessed police takedown a driver of a stolen car.

Katherine Archibald was driving downtown Tuesday night when she saw a City of Edmonton vehicle dangerously weaving through traffic.

“I basically saw an action movie right in front of my eyes,” Archibald said. “Driving probably 80 km/hour on such a small, tight road with a bunch of crosswalks. It put danger in my mind, like something’s happening.”

Edmonton police said the city truck was stolen from a fenced compound on 105 street and Fort Hill around 7:45 p.m.

The suspect drove erratically and dangerously through downtown streets, hitting barricades, a parked car and a road sign, according to police.

EPS said a patrol officer happened to be in the area and started to follow it, calling for back up.

“Because of the amount of traffic and pedestrians because of the concert last night, the officer decided not further follow that vehicle when he felt it wasn’t safe,” EPS spokesperson Patrycja Mokrazan said.

The suspect vehicle travelled west along 103A Avenue, where the tactical and canine teams were waiting at about 8:10 p.m. Police boxed the city truck with their cruisers.

“They just pinned the city truck in to the corner, and at that point, I knew it was probably some sort of Grand Theft Auto or stolen car,” Archibald said.

Police arrested the suspect, who appeared to be high on drugs, they said.

Jay Robert Paul Pombert, 35, is facing multiple charges, including break and enter, vehicle theft, attempted vehicle theft, dangerous driving, criminal hit and run, criminal flight, fail to stop at a scene of accident, driving while disqualified, mischief and several breaches of conditions.

With files from Shanelle Kaul