'Something quite majestic': Migrating hawks get second chance at local animal rescue

A pair of birds not often seen in Edmonton have been given a new lease on life, thanks to a local animal rescue.

Two rough-legged hawks were released from WildNorth on Friday afternoon. The pair had been living there since October, after being rescued near Fort McMurray.

The WildNorth Northern Alberta Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre provides care for around 3,500 injured and orphaned animals each year.

While 95 per cent of those have been injured due to human activity, the rescue suspects inexperience was at play for the two juvenile raptors.

"These two ran into some trouble in their southern migration," WildNorth executive director Dale Gienow said.

"They would have just recently left the nest and tried to make it out on their own to survive, but (they're) not accomplished hunters yet at a young age.

"Many of them don't make it through that first migration, and that was the case with these guys. But some kind individuals found them, brought them into us, and so today they get a second chance."

Rough-legged hawks are rare visitors to the Edmonton area. The birds nest in the Arctic during the summer and stop by only briefly during their annual flight down to winter in southern Alberta and the northern United States.

The pair of young birds has been spending time at WildNorth fattening up and building the muscles they need to complete their first migration.

"They've recovered and are ready to go," Gienow said. "We're happy to say they get to enjoy their life back in the wild again."

A rough-legged hawk can be seen in an enclosure at WildNorth animal rescue. It is one of two young hawks that were rescued after becoming too weak to finish their fall migration south. (Supplied)Edmonton has one of the largest green spaces of any North American city, Gienow said, and is teeming with more than 250 species of wildlife.

To help with WildNorth's efforts to keep them safe, the City of Edmonton gives the rescue agency around $150,000 each year.

"Edmontonians have talked to me about the importance of biodiversity, the importance of making sure that all of our wild animals are still given the care that they need," said Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford.

"That's exactly what WildNorth does."

Rutherford and fellow councillor Karen Tang were both invited for the release of the hawks, a way for WildNorth to say thank you.

Tang said it was rewarding to see the city's investment pay off – and take off.

"I'm not typically a bird person, but there was something quite majestic to see an animal return to nature and follow its course and of migration," Tang said.

"There is something very tangible, that's very positive, to ensure that not just the people in the community, but also animals in our city are taken care of," she added.

In addition to rescue and rehabilitation, WildNorth offers education initiatives and helps with local animal control.

"We field 14,000 phone calls every year," Gienow said. "You've got a skunk under your porch or a porcupine eating apples in your apple tree and you need some advice, you can call us.

"You call 311 in the city, they'll refer you to us … It's an expensive thing, but well worth it."

The rescue is a registered charity and depends on donations. Like many others, it has been affected by the Canada Post strike.

Gienow said anyone who would like to help can donate online or reach out to the organization directly.

As for the hawks, they will fly south and will hopefully return – albeit briefly – to Edmonton skies next year alongside their new life-long mates.

If you're lucky, you might even catch a glance.

"It's a banner day when you spot a rough-legged hawk in the Edmonton area," Gienow said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson