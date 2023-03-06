'Something that is grand': Excitement builds for Juno Awards in Edmonton

Posters, billboards and flags were seen across Edmonton Monday as the city prepares to host the biggest celebration of Canadian music.

On March 13, the 52nd Juno Awards will take at Rogers Place. Before that, dozens of events will build hype and highlight Canadian artists.

"I feel like we've been gearing up for quite a while," said Katie Kennedy with Explore Edmonton. "Finally, [we are] getting up decals, posters, tent cards, pedway wraps.

"A lot is getting out into the market this week to create more buzz for the upcoming Junos."

This weekend, more than 10 bars and restaurants across the city will host JunoFest, a showcase of dozens of artists from indie to jazz genres.

Comedy Album of the Year nominees will take the stage at Rapid Fire Theatre for two shows Friday evening.

"It's just going to be awesome," Kennedy added. "Get excited for this exciting, iconic event."

"Especially coming out of the past few years, we are seeing a lot of our live music venues being able to activate."

Alex Alphonse is a talent manager for several local artists, including Cxtotheworld and KarisseG. He's looking forward to having the Edmonton scene highlighted to the entire country.

"The idea of the Junos is something that is grand," he told CTV News Edmonton. "I can't wait to be able to experience more what it is like to be part of the greater music culture."

"The art scene here in Edmonton, specifically, is growing," Alphonse added. "The fact that we get an opportunity to host the Junos is actually really cool."

