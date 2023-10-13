'Sometimes it's good to get smacked': Oilers aiming for revenge after 8-1 loss to Canucks

The coach didn't sugarcoat it and neither did the players. The Edmonton Oilers "laid an egg" and "got smacked" 8-1 on Wednesday night in Vancouver.

"No one was happy with that," head coach Jay Woodcroft said after practice Friday, a day after holding a "big meeting" to discuss all that went wrong in the season opener.

Woodcroft said his team didn't show up with "regular-season work ethic" and Vancouver did.

He expects much better when the two teams meet again Saturday night in Edmonton.

"We're very direct and open with our communication, that's how we got better yesterday. Today, I thought we went out, it was a quick, succinct, direct practice. We got what we needed. It was a good day," Woodcroft said.

The players know they weren't good enough and didn't meet the standard of performance they've built enroute to four straight postseason appearances, said sniper Leon Draisaitl.

"Obviously, we didn't want that to happen, no doubt about it. But it did and we'll learn from it and we'll move on," he told reporters.

"Sometimes it's good to get smacked a little bit and get back to working and doing the little things."

Draisaitl's one-timer goal on a second period powerplay was the lone bright spot from the team that was outshot 32-27 and saw both Oilers goalies in net for four goals against.

"We don't need to harp on it anymore. We're ready for tomorrow. I think you can expect a lot more effort from us," Draisaitl said.

Despite leaving the game with a sore hand after blocking a shot in Vancouver, forward Dylan Holloway is expected to play Saturday.

"It's my bad wrist. I had two surgeries on that wrist. It kinda caught me right on the bone, which is close, and it hurt a lot," he explained.

"I know it's a 7-1 game, but you gotta compete still."

Holloway said while the first game didn't go the way any Oilers wanted, he feels his line with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele showed potential as one that "plays fast and forechecks hard."

Mattias Ekholm led the team stretching at practice Friday, indicating he may be ready to play again. The big Swedish defender missed all of preseason and the Vancouver game with a hip injury.

"Us holding him back from the last game was more just trying to get as smart as possible with getting Mattias what he needs in order to feel ready to play. He looks good out there," Woodcroft said, stopping short of confirming Ekholm will play.

"His advantage is that he's the age that he is, he's the elite thinker that he is and no one knows themself or the game better than Mattias, so he's one person I don't worry about."

The Oilers and Canucks will face off at Rogers Place in Edmonton shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.