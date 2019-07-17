A man was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning with apparent stab wounds after an assault.

Emergency crews were called to Gariepy Crescent shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The 53-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a 26-year-old man broke into his father’s house and assaulted him, before leaving the house on foot.

The suspect was arrested on an ETS bus shortly afterwards.

Charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and break and enter are pending against the suspect.