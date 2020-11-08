EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his mother in Maskwacis.

RCMP found Lisa Saddleback, 51, dead in a Maskwacis home on Nov. 7 at 12:34 a.m. after a 911 call.

Ashton Lloyd Saddleback, 34, was taken into custody and charged.

He remains in police custody, and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Nov. 10.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the file, but RCMP are so far only calling Saddleback’s death suspicious.

They also called it an isolated incident that poses no concern to public safety.

Mounties were still at the scene Sunday.