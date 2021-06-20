EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Opera performed classical music in two sold-out drive-in concerts on Father’s Day.

“We’ve seen incredible demand for these concerts and such support from the community,” said Cameron MacRae, the director of marketing and communications with Edmonton Opera.

Each concert had 80 cars in attendance, people could watch from inside their vehicles and listen through FM radios.

“This format is very different than what we usually do onstage at the Jubilee in full force, but it means so much to us just to be back at the Jubilee performing, even if it’s from the roof the connection between the artist and the audience is so strong, and nothing like all these care honking instead of applauding,” said MacRae.

The opera is hoping to welcome back patrons in the fall if it is safe to do so.

“When we hear the crowd go wild, whether it’s in the Jube or here in the parking lot with horns, it’s just so special, to know that our work matters to the community and it just shows the importance of live music in our lives,” said MacRae.

He also added that the drive-in events seemed to be attracting a new crowd to the operas, including babies and pets.

“It’s really cool to see that we’re bringing opera to a whole new generation,” said MacRae.

The two shows featured four singers and a pianist.