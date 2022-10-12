South Edmonton shooting victim identified following autopsy

A man who was shot and killed in Edmonton on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Sam McConnell.

Police were called to a house on 106 Street and 79 Avenue at 11 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries and provided emergency first-aid until paramedics arrived," spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard wrote in a news release.

"The 37-year-old male was treated and transported to hospital by EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries."

A Wednesday autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined McConnell died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).