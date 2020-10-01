Advertisement
South Edmonton Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 7:25AM MDT
An employee at this Real Canadian Superstore at 4821 Calgary Trail NW was last at work on Sept. 26. (Source: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore on Calgary Trail has tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaws confirmed the case on Oct. 1.
The employee's last day of work at the store at 4821 Calgary Trail NW was Sept. 26.
Alberta surpassed 18,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 30, when the province added another 153 infections.