Southbound Henday closed after crash involving four vehicles
Two motorcycle drivers were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon involving two other vehicles at Anthony Henday Drive and Yellowhead Trail.
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:07PM MDT
Southbound Anthony Henday Drive was closed in east Edmonton Sunday afternoon following a crash involving multiple vehicles, including two motorcycles.
The crash happened near Anthony Henday Drive and Yellowhead Trail early Sunday afternoon.
One motorcycle driver was taken to hospital, and the other was treated on scene, Strathcona County RCMP said.
An SUV and a second vehicle could be seen sitting on the roadway with significant damage.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.