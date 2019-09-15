Southbound Anthony Henday Drive was closed in east Edmonton Sunday afternoon following a crash involving multiple vehicles, including two motorcycles.

The crash happened near Anthony Henday Drive and Yellowhead Trail early Sunday afternoon.

One motorcycle driver was taken to hospital, and the other was treated on scene, Strathcona County RCMP said.

An SUV and a second vehicle could be seen sitting on the roadway with significant damage.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.