A southbound lane of Anthony Henday Drive has been shut down south of Yellowhead Trail NW due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the route for the time being while emergency crews go to work.

Pictures posted to Twitter showed a large truck that left the road and a blue compact SUV with apparent damage to its rear end.

There is no word on possible injuries.

Police said they would provide an update as more information became available.

big #accident on the Anthony Henday Southbound, South west leg near #yellowhead . Very slow moving. All lanes merged to one. Keep Right. pic.twitter.com/473hucE7xE — Michael Nikolai (@MichaelNikolai5) October 2, 2019