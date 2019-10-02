Southbound lane of Henday shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Pictures posted to Twitter showed a large truck that left the road. (Twitter/@MichaelNikolai5)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:05PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:09PM MDT
A southbound lane of Anthony Henday Drive has been shut down south of Yellowhead Trail NW due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the route for the time being while emergency crews go to work.
Pictures posted to Twitter showed a large truck that left the road and a blue compact SUV with apparent damage to its rear end.
There is no word on possible injuries.
Police said they would provide an update as more information became available.