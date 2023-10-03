Edmonton

    • Southeast Edmonton area closed after crash involving pedestrian

    Edmonton Police Service (File photo) Edmonton Police Service (File photo)

    A pedestrian was hit in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning, police say.

    No other details have been provided by police, who issued a public notice that they were closing the intersection of 17 Street and 19 Avenue for the investigation.

    As of 7 a.m., 19 Avenue was closed in all directions and southbound 17 Street was closed from 23 Avenue to 19 Avenue. Northbound 17 Street was closed from Anthony Henday Drive to 19 Avenue.

    An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said more information would be provided later. 

