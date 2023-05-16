Southeast Edmonton fire believed to have started at shed

Firefighters spray water on a shed-type structure near 2130 Wonnacott Way SW in Edmonton on May 15, 2023. Firefighters spray water on a shed-type structure near 2130 Wonnacott Way SW in Edmonton on May 15, 2023.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island