Southeast Edmonton fire believed to have started at shed

A shed was burned to the ground in a fire in southeast Edmonton late Monday afternoon.

The blaze near 2130 Wonnacott Way SW was first reported around 6 p.m. Five crews responded.

However, as more 911 calls were made out of concern for nearby homes and Shauna May Seneca School, three more fire trucks were sent to the scene.

"Crews did a great job of holding it on the wildland side off the path here quickly surrounding the leading edge into about a two-acre wildland fire," acting chief Darren Stolk

"We had some help from a farmer across the road who cut through the bush to the right of me and made a pass so we could really get around it real quick."

Although the fire is under investigation, Stolk said it seems like the fire originated at the shed and spread.

"With the wind we have right now, fires are getting a lot of oxygen and they’re moving quickly with that wind. And we were lucky here. We had lots of hydrant sources close to the urban areas, so we had a lot of water really quickly to keep it to the size that we did."

Crews stayed on scene to wet the whole area and monitor for hot spots.

