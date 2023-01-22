Southeast Edmonton house fire treated as sudden death by investigators
Police are now investigating a Sunday fire in southeast Edmonton as a sudden death.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a home in Meyonohk near 26 Avenue and 89 Street minutes before 3:20 a.m.
Police are investigating a southeast home after a fire on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 as a sudden death (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).
Firefighters brought the blaze affecting the residential garage near the home under control around 25 minutes later and declared fully out by 9:40 a.m.
Officers were called to the scene and were observed by CTV News Edmonton to be investigating the house and garage.
It did not appear flames impacted the home.
