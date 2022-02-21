Southeast Edmonton house goes up in flames

A house at 4454 32A St. was significantly damaged in a fire the morning of Feb. 21, 2022. A house at 4454 32A St. was significantly damaged in a fire the morning of Feb. 21, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions

The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island