Southern Alberta got walloped with a snowstorm over the weekend that dumped 30 to 60 cm on many areas.

Snow continues to fall in parts of southern Alberta this morning with another two to five centimetres possible by later today. A few flurries are also falling further north in central Alberta and may push into the Edmonton region this morning (no accumulation is anticipated).

Here's how much snow has fallen in the south (up to 4pm Sunday)​

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 16:00 MDT, September 29:

Summary of Event total Snowfall Amounts in Centimetres:

Pekisko: 54

Milk River: 31

Irvine: 30

Calgary: 15-25

Claresholm: 24

Nordegg: 11

Medicine Hat: 10

Onefour: 10

Reports received by Social Media: