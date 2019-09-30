Southern Alta. storm dumped 30 to 60 cm of snow
Drivers encountered slick conditions on Bow Trail, east of Sarcee Trail, Monday morning
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 6:45AM MDT
Southern Alberta got walloped with a snowstorm over the weekend that dumped 30 to 60 cm on many areas.
Snow continues to fall in parts of southern Alberta this morning with another two to five centimetres possible by later today. A few flurries are also falling further north in central Alberta and may push into the Edmonton region this morning (no accumulation is anticipated).
Here's how much snow has fallen in the south (up to 4pm Sunday)
Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 16:00 MDT, September 29:
Summary of Event total Snowfall Amounts in Centimetres:
- Pekisko: 54
- Milk River: 31
- Irvine: 30
- Calgary: 15-25
- Claresholm: 24
- Nordegg: 11
- Medicine Hat: 10
- Onefour: 10
Reports received by Social Media:
- Highway 22 South of Chain Lakes: 80
- Waterton Park: 72
- Cardston County: 60-70
- Hillcrest: 60
- Turner Valley: 60
- Lethbridge: 45-55
- Castle Mountain: 50
- Crowsnest Pass: 40-45
- Exshaw: 33
- Warner: 33
- Taber: 32
- Fort MacLeod: 30
- Priddis: 27
- Kananaskis: 25
- De Winton: 23
- Cochrane: 21
- High River: 18
- Sundre: 17
- Brooks: 16
- Airdrie: 16
- Carstairs: 11
- Didsbury: 9