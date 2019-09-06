

Crews are at the Soutgate Centre mall in south Edmonton after a fire on Friday morning.

The call came in around 5:43 a.m. on Friday about smoke from the roof of the mall above the Bay.

When crews arrived they found flames on the roof.

The fire was declared under control at 6:26 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials tell CTV News that work was being done on the roof of the store. He also confirmed that the interior of the store did suffer some water damage.

The store will be closed all day on Friday, and employees will not be allowed inside.

The rest of the mall will be open.