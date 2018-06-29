It’s time to lace up your skates and roll back in time. Southgate Centre has officially opened its Stardust Roller Rink, 25,000 square feet of retro fun.

Danielle Ferguson and her eight-year-old daughter were among the first to try out the new addition Friday morning.

“It gives an outlet where kids can hang out in a positive atmosphere and it is a great thing for someone trying something new,” Ferguson said.

The money raised from the roller rink will go to help Youth Empowerment and Support Services (YESS) to support programs and temporary housing for youth in need. The group is looking to raise $10,000.

“Our hope is we can connect the kids and the community together and raise some money so they can build the life skills and be resilient in the new neighbourhoods that they eventually move into,” Jessica Day explained.

YESS volunteers will be running the rink from June 29 to August 6, Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 for a 15-minute skate, $5 for 30 minutes and $10 for a family of four. The admission includes roller skate and helmet rental.

The pop-up roller rink will be at the mall until August 6. To see a list of events, click here.

With files from Dez Melenka