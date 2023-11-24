Southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion update to come Friday

After a construction delay and major traffic jams, government officials have "good news" about the southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion.

Construction to widen the highway from four to six lanes at the bridge near Cameron Heights began in 2019.

The work was expected to take three years but the project was delayed due to weather, labour shortages and supply chain issues, Alberta Transportation said.

Since 2022, the westbound lanes of the bridge have been closed a number of times, with traffic redirected to the eastbound lanes and speed reduced to 60 km/h.

Construction and closures have created major traffic delays in the area.

Officials, including Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen and Coun. Tim Cartmell, will give an update on the project at 1:30 p.m.

