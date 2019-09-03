Southwest Edmonton intersection shut down for road widening
The intersection of Rabbit Hill Road and Mactaggart Drive NW may be shut down until Sept. 20 as road widening work gets underway. (Google Maps)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 12:02PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 1:15PM MDT
The City of Edmonton is alerting drivers that an intersection in the Terwillegar neighbourhood will be closed as road widening work gets underway.
Rabbit Hill Road at Mactaggart Drive Northwest was shut down Tuesday and is expected to remain closed until Sept. 20.
Drivers are asked to use a detour on Maynard Way at Mactaggart Drive South during road construction.
The work is being performed to alleviate congestion in southwest Edmonton by twinning Rabbit Hill Road from Anthony Henday Drive to Mactaggar Drive.
It will also see new curbs and gutters installed along with sidewalk connections to transit stops.
The widening project is estimated to cost $6.6 million, according to the Alberta government’s projects website.