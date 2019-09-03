

CTV News Edmonton





The City of Edmonton is alerting drivers that an intersection in the Terwillegar neighbourhood will be closed as road widening work gets underway.

Rabbit Hill Road at Mactaggart Drive Northwest was shut down Tuesday and is expected to remain closed until Sept. 20.

Drivers are asked to use a detour on Maynard Way at Mactaggart Drive South during road construction.

The work is being performed to alleviate congestion in southwest Edmonton by twinning Rabbit Hill Road from Anthony Henday Drive to Mactaggar Drive.

It will also see new curbs and gutters installed along with sidewalk connections to transit stops.

The widening project is estimated to cost $6.6 million, according to the Alberta government’s projects website.