Southwest Edmonton suspicious death under investigation: police

Homicide detectives were at a home in southwest Edmonton Saturday investigating the suspicious death of an 85-year-old woman.

The Edmonton Police Service says officers were called at 10:15 a.m. to conduct a welfare check near Ramsay Crescent and 42 Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said a woman was found dead inside the home.

An autopsy will be scheduled, EPS says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.