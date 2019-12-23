EDMONTON -- What started out as an Edmontonian’s casual hobby of building small light displays has—as millennials say—experienced a “glow up.”

Chad Brown’s house in the southwest features more than 2,700 LED lights that are computer-programmed into animations.

Passersby can also tune their car radio to hear music synced with the display.

“We wanted to be able to watch from the comfort and warmth of a car, because when it’s -25 out here, you don’t want to be standing outside listening to the speakers,” Brown said.

“Plus I don’t want to annoy my neighbours too much with having loud music playing,” he added.

Brown told CTV News Edmonton he started making small displays for friends and family about four years ago.

“I've graduated up to a great big huge controller now that can handle up to 64,000 pixels and has multiple little sub-stations, so I've got a couple of power supplies located all over the house,” he explained.

The homeowner said even when the lights are on, surprisingly, his power consumption isn’t higher than 250 watts.